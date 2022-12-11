BJP conspired against JD(U) in 2020 Bihar assembly polls, says Nitish Kumar

December 11, 2022 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Patna

Nitish reaffirmed that parties opposed to the BJP can win with a "huge majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if they agree to join hands.

PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets JD(U) national president Lalan Singh during the party’s national council meeting in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 11, 2022 accused the BJP of working against the JD(U) in the 2020 assembly elections despite being in an alliance at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reaffirmed that parties opposed to the BJP can win with a "huge majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if they agree to join hands.

Addressing the plenary session of his Janata Dal (United) in Patna, Mr. Kumar alleged that his party's unsatisfactory performance in the last assembly elections was because of the then alliance partner BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"They (BJP) should be reminded that never before had our party won fewer seats, either in assembly polls of 2005 or 2010. In 2020, we suffered as they tried to ensure the defeat of our candidates," said the JD(U) de facto leader about his former alliance partner which he did not mention by name.

The longest-serving Chief Minister of the state recounted his reluctance to run for another term in office but agreeing to do the same upon the BJP's insistence.

"But Bihar was not getting anything (from the BJP government at the Centre). The demand for special status was not accepted. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) belongs to a state which has been prosperous since British Raj. The nation cannot progress without developing the poorer ones," he added.

"I must say if all parties opposed to them (BJP) come together, such a grouping can rest assured of a huge majority. But the ball is in the court of all such parties. I will keep trying to make it happen," 71-year-old politician said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US