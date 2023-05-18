BJP Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passes away after illness

May 18, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Chandigarh

Former Union Minister and the BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria died on May 18. He was 71. Senior BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the party's State unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar expressed their condolences.

Lal Kataria had been admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, for the past month following an illness. He died around 3.30 a.m., an aide told PTI. Lal Kataria is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria," Mr. Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Lal Kataria always raised his voice in Parliament for the benefit of the society and the progress of the people of Haryana, Mr. Khattar said and added, "His departure is an irreparable loss to politics."

Kataria made rich contribution to public service, social justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of the Lok Sabha member and said he made rich contribution towards public service and social justice.

PM Modi tweeted, “Pained by the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Haryana. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Irreparable loss to politics: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the passing away of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria saying that the demise is an “irreparable loss” to politics.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of the former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala Mr. Ratan Lal Kataria. He always raised his voice in the Parliament for the welfare of the society and the progress of the people of Haryana. His departure is an “irreparable loss” to politics. May God give place to the departed soul in his holy feet and give strength to the family in this difficult time. Om Shanti!” CM Khattar said in a tweet.

The three times Parliamentarian was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He had been under critical condition for the past few days. Earlier on Wednesday evening, former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP, in-charge Haryana Biplab Kumar Deb had reached Chandigarh PGI to inquire about the well-being of the 71-year-old and wished him a speedy recovery.

Condoling the demise, the former Tripura CM took to Twitter and said, “The demise of former Union MoS and Ambala MP Mr Rattan lal Kataria is very sad. Last night itself I met Kataria ji at PGI Chandigarh, his willpower was very strong even in his last moments. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief. May God give peace to the holy soul of Kataria ji and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.”

The last rites will be held today at 12 noon at the cremation ground in Manimajra, Chandigarh.