Bihar sand mining | ED arrests Lalu Yadav’s close aide in money laundering case

March 10, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Patna

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a man allegedly linked to the RJD, in Bihar's Patna as part of a money laundering probe related to alleged illegal sand mining in the State, official sources said on March 10.

Searches at half a dozen premises of Mr. Yadav and his associates were launched in the State capital on March 9 by the central agency as part of the ongoing probe.

Mr. Yadav was arrested late on March 9 night and about ₹2.3 crore cash was seized from the various premises that were raided, the sources said.

Alleged to be the "key syndicate member" of the sand mining racket, Mr. Yadav is expected to be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Patna on March 11. He had contested elections on an RJD ticket in the past, the sources said.

The money laundering case stems from a clutch of 20 FIRs registered by Bihar Police against a company called Broadsons Commodities Pvt. Ltd. (BCPL) and its directors, alleging that they were engaged in illegal mining and sale of sand without using e-challans.

Last year, the ED had arrested Bihar MLC and JD(U) leader Radha Charan Sah, his son Kanhaiya Prasad and directors of Broadsons Commodities Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Baban Singh and Surendra Kumar Jindal in the case and they are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.