Bicycle mechanic from south Tripura found dead on Bangladesh side

July 28, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - Agartala

The Indian police are expecting a flag meeting between the BSF and the BGB to facilitate the return of the body

The Hindu Bureau

A man from south Tripura was found dead inside the Bangladesh territory on Thursday. Bangladesh security officials however refused to hand over the body of the 38-year-old citing formalities involved in the case.

An officer of the Belonia police station of south Tripura district said the deceased was identified as as Ashish Baidya, who has been reported missing by his family. Mr. Baidya was a resident of the Nalua locality in Belonia. He was a bicycle mechanic and had his own repairing workshop at the Nalua market. His only son reported his disappearance.

Police personnel from the Hrishyamukh outpost, under the Belonia station, reached the border point when informed that BGB and the Bangladesh police recovered the body at Jashpur. The Belonia police identified Mr. Baidya based on the Aadhaar card provided by the family.

Police said the BGB handed over the body to the Bangladesh police who shifted it to the nearest mortuary. The Indian police are expecting a flag meeting between the BSF and the BGB to facilitate the return of the body.

