Bhubaneswar court sends Major to Army custody in midnight hearing

BHUBANESWAR:

10 October 2020 05:28 IST

His wife has alleged physical and mental torture by him for years

A local court in the city heard a domestic violence case involving a Major-ranked officer of the Indian Army well past midnight on Thursday.

The officer was sent into Army custody by the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate who heard the matter. The court continued the hearing till 1.30 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

“Army officers generally respect women. It was the reason for which my parents chose him for me. It was an arranged marriage. But I have been subjected to both physical and mental torture for years now,” the wife of the officer told the court.

“Family members, including my husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law, never missed any opportunity to torture me. For the sake of my marital life, I kept quiet for years. When the torture became unbearable, I decided to take the assistance of the police,” she said.

“In February 2018, my husband assaulted me in New Delhi. I had then called the police and in the presence of police personnel, the matter was settled. Subsequently, he stopped talking to me and severed all ties,” the woman said.

She said, “I had complained to the Mahila (women’s) Police Station here. Despite several summons, he avoided appearing before the police. Since he was in Bhubaneswar, I had complained again. Subsequently, he appeared before police.”