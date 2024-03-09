ADVERTISEMENT

Bassi Pathana’s former Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh GP joins Aam Aadmi Party

March 09, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Chandigarh

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said with his joining, the AAP will get a boost in Fatehgarh Sahib.

PTI

Gurpreet Singh GP. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@INCPunjab

In a setback to the Congress, its former MLA Gurpreet Singh GP on March 9 joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in Chandigarh.

Mr. Singh was elected as an MLA from the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district in 2017. He unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, while welcoming Mr. Singh into the party fold, said with his joining, the AAP will get a boost in Fatehgarh Sahib. Mr. Singh said the main reason behind quitting the Congress was a "lack of discipline" in the party. He further said he was impressed by the work of Mr. Mann.

"I like the work of Mann. He is an honest leader. That is why we are joining the AAP. Today, at the grassroots level, people only speak about the AAP," claimed Mr. Singh after joining the AAP.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hayer said the decision regarding tickets will be made by the party's political affairs committee.

