Bangladeshi man lynched in Tripura

Agartala

28 May 2020 05:28 IST

Villagers thrashed him on suspicion that he was a cattle-lifter.

A Bangladeshi man who sneaked into India before security was tightened on the border after the COVID-19 outbreak was lynched in west Tripura.

A senior police officer said on Wednesday that villagers spotted him in bushes at Gopal Nagar on Monday and thrashed him on suspicion that he was a cattle-lifter. A police team rescued him and admitted him to GBP Hospital, where he died.

The officer said two cattle heads were found at the site.

Security agencies said the man was involved in cross-border cattle smuggling for some years. The body was left unclaimed at a mortuary. The Border Security Force (BSF) tried in vain to contact Border Guard Bangladesh to hand over the body.

BSF sources said the intruder might have entered India before security was tightened along the border, where the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has been deployed alongside the BSF.