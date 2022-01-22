Baghel takes dig at EC

New Delhi

22 January 2022 22:12 IST

Mr. Baghel tweeted a video showing that Mr. Shah’s campaign had more people than the mandated five persons.

Chhattishargh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel on Saturday took a dig at the Election Commission of India over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s door-to-door campaign in Kairana.

In a sarcastic tweet, Mr. Baghel said,“The honorable Home Minister is doing a door to door campaign with “5 people”. The Election Commission should make him a brand ambassador of door to door campaigna and use his video for DEMOpurposes”. “Otherwise, questions on the impartiality of @ECISVEEP will continue to be raised. Why an FIR [First Information Report] only against a Congress Chief Minister?”asked Mr Baghel.

On January 17, an FIR was filed against Mr Baghel and others for violating ECI norms of doing door-to-door campaigning with only 5 people.