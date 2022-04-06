Attacks on non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir: night patrols, area domination, CCTV surveillance soon

A Kashmiri Pandit and four migrant labourers were injured in militant attacks in Kashmir on Monday. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

April 06, 2022 15:37 IST

Police are mapping villages and areas where non-local labourers and Kashmiri Pandits live in Valley

In the wake of increased attacks on non-locals and Kashmiri Pandits by militants, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to launch night patrolling, domination of areas inhabited by migrant labourers and enforce strict rules to make closed-circuit television (CCTV) mandatory for businesses in the Valley.

The police are mapping the villages and areas where non-local labourers and Kashmiri Pandits live in the Valley to augment the security grid there.

“Security forces have intensified night patrolling in remote villages where Kashmiri Pandits live and non-local labourers work. This is to prevent militants from attacking soft targets,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Those behind the recent attacks have been identified. “A hunt is on to arrest or neutralise them,” he said.

Return of Kashmiri Pandits

Around 808 Kashmiri Pandits families decided to stay back in the Valley in the 1990s when most of the community members left in the face of raging militancy. Around 3,800 Kashmiri Pandits have moved back to Kashmir in the past few years and taken up government jobs under a special Central package and are living in guarded accommodations constructed in most districts of Kashmir.

Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have killed two militants behind civilian killings in an operation in south Kashmir’s Tral area in Pulwama. They were identified as Safat Manzoor Sofi alias Muavia of the Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind and Umer Teli alias Talha of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“They were operating in Srinagar and shifted to Tral recently. Both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city, including the recent killing of a sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh,” Mr. Kumar stated.

The police have stepped up anti-militancy operations this year. At least 68 militants were killed in the operations in the past four months, official figures suggested.

To increase surveillance, the administration has directed all financial and business units in many districts of the Valley to install “good quality CCTVs” and “inform the Station House Officer of their nearest police station in case of any suspicious movement”.

Legal consequences

According to an official order issued in Srinagar, any contravention of this order shall attract legal consequences as are contemplated under section 188 of the India Penal Code 1860. “A person can be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees, or with both under section 188 IPC,” the order said.

The move, according to officials, was made in view of the prevailing persistent threat, relating to recent increased incidents of selective targeting of innocent citizens by “anti-nationals and subversive elements”.

Places identified

In the order, the government has identified banks, ATMs, jewellery shops, petrol pumps, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, wine and beer shops, eating joints, readymade garment shops, showrooms, small markets, educational institutions, places of worship, bus stands, railway stations, airports hospitals and offices for CCTVs.

“In order to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements from committing crimes, the installation of CCTV outside such establishments would work as a force multiplier, which would inspire further confidence in the general public or customers visiting these establishments,” the order said.

It has been directed that the cameras should cover the approach areas at the entry and exit points of establishments. “Ensure that the CCTV system installed is in working condition at all times, 24 x 7 even when the establishment is closed,” it said.

The order shall come into force with effect from April 5 and shall remain in force for the period of 60 days, unless withdrawn earlier, and subject to further extension or modification, the order said.