Assembly elections in J&K possibly by year-end, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the security situation along the border during his visit to forward areas of Jammu & Kashmir. Also seen is Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 17, 2022 18:33 IST

Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Himalayan Museum at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Pahalgam resort of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted at holding assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "by this year-end".

Addressing a function in Jammu, Mr. Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, said the delimitation exercise was completed recently following which the number of seats has increased to 90 with Kashmir having 47 seats and Jammu 43.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"By this year-end, there is a possibility that assembly elections can be held in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Mr. Singh inaugurated the Himalayan Museum at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Pahalgam resort of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security preparedness, also inaugurated the Colonel K S Mall Boulder Climbing Wall, an official spokesperson said.

During his visit, the Minister participated in the executive council and general body meeting of the premier mountaineering institute of the country, the spokesperson said.

Mr. Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Minister on Thursday visited forward areas in Baramulla district of north Kashmir where he addresses the jawans. He was also briefed about the security situation in the valley.