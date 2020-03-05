Assam govt. for economic survey of Kachari Muslims

GUWAHATI

05 March 2020 04:17 IST

The Assam government has decided to conduct a socio-economic survey of a category of Muslims who converted from the Kachari tribe, Welfare of Minorities Minister Ranjit Dutta said on Wednesday.

The Kachari Muslims are spread across Cachar and Hailakandi districts of southern Assam’s Barak Valley and Hojai district of central Assam.

The decision comes more than a fortnight after the government had announced a similar survey for Goria, Moria, Deshi and Jolaha — four categories of Assamese Muslims who belong to as many ethnic stocks.

“The decision followed a meeting between a delegation of Kachari Muslims led by Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Islam Laskar with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the Welfare of Minorities Minister,” Ziaur Rahman, a member of the community, said.

Mr. Laskar is a BJP MLA representing the Sonai constituency in Barak Valley.

There are no specific data on the Kachari Muslims but they are believed to be among some 40 lakh Muslims considered as khilonjia, meaning indigenous.

“Assam has a population of about 1.3 crore Muslims, of which about 90 lakh are of Bangladeshi origin,” said Syed Muminul Aowal, chairperson of the Assam Minority Development Board.