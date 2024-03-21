ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Pradesh hit by two earthquakes within two hours

March 21, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh)

ANI

A view of the bridge near Parasuraman kund in Arunachal Pradesh. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Two earthquakes were reported in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, March 21, 2024, according to the National Center for Seismology.The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.7, occurred at 01:49 am. The epicentre was located at latitude 27.38 and longitude 92.77, with a depth of 10 kilometres. The quake was centred in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 01:49:54 IST, Lat: 27.38 & Long: 92.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Kameng ,Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X. Just under two hours later, at 03:40 am, a second earthquake was reported. This quake had a magnitude of 3.4 and was centered in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. The epicentre was located at latitude 27.46 and longitude 92.82, with a depth of 5 kilometers."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 03:40:12 IST, Lat: 27.46 & Long: 92.82, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US