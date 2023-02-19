ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.8 magnitude earthquake

February 19, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Guwahati

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.

PTI

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 p.m., epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.

