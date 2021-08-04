Arunachal exam uses derogatory term for tribe, sparks row

GUWAHATI

04 August 2021 16:31 IST

The Nyishis say term was omitted constitutionally in 2008

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has sought “appropriate direction” from the State government after a question referring to a tribe with its British-era derogatory name sparked a row.

The APSSB had conducted the combined graduate level examination on August 1.

The Nyishis, one of the largest Scheduled Tribe communities in Arunachal Pradesh, consider the term derogatory.

“We have received a representation from the ANYA (All Nyishi Youth Association) related to one question. We have forwarded it to the government for appropriate direction to the Board,” APSSB Secretary Santosh Kumar Rai told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The representation was forwarded with a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The ANYA said the term was omitted constitutionally in 2008.

“The APSSB hurt the sentiment of the Nyishi community by printing the words in the question paper,” the association said in a statement while seeking a public apology from the Board’s Chairperson.

The Nyishi Elite Society also slammed the APSSB for not “doing its homework” before using the long-withdrawn objectionable term.