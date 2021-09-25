Arunachal Deputy CM urges Deputy Commissoners to ensure sustainability of govt projects

Itanagar

25 September 2021 11:03 IST

The Dy CM said that the conference will go a long way in ensuring that the respective Deputy Commissioners take ownership of these goals and play a leading role in improving their district ranking

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has urged the Deputy Commissioners of the districts to focus on the factors that will ensure the sustainability of any project developed by the government.

Many good infrastructures have been developed by the government but due to non-sustainability of the project, they get damage sooner or later, Mr. Mein said while addressing the conference of Deputy Commissioners on sustainable development goal on September 24.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that most of the government infrastructures are of North East Frontier Tract (NEFA) days and are in dilapidated conditions which need to be replaced and re-constructed.

He requested the Centre for providing one-time special fund for replacement and reconstruction of old infrastructure saying that a proposal in this regard had already been submitted to the Centre by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Mr. Mein disclosed that the State government under Mr. Khandu had taken various reforms including administrative, financial and transparency, and added that the government is planning to bring in more financial reform in connection with movement of files for financial concurrence by fast-tracking the process given that all the check-lists provided by the Department of Planning and Finance are fully furnished.

He expressed hope that after the conference, Deputy Commissioners would be more focussed on their monitoring mechanism from the SDG perspective, as they are vital to steer the development process in their respective districts as they understand the unique issues and circumstances of their districts.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the conference will go a long way in ensuring that the respective Deputy Commissioners take ownership of these goals and play a leading role in improving their district ranking through peer learning and spirit of competition.

“The institution of the Deputy Commissioner continues to play a vital role in convergence and monitoring of all developmental activities in the state. The Deputy Commissioners as team leaders should encourage and motivate their officers to ensure that the district targets are aligned with the SDGs. When the global SDGs are localised into district specific targets, we will be able to achieve our commitments to the international community,” Mr. Mein said.

He also exuded hope that the conference would be a game changer for State’s developmental direction from expenditure oriented to outcome oriented to meet the goal of ‘Antyodaya’ — uplifting the weakest section of the society.