Army organises joint flood relief exercise in Assam  

May 17, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - GUWAHATI

The drill involving many agencies including NDRF was to demonstrate the readiness for any crisis during the monsoon season ahead  

The Hindu Bureau

Glimpses from Exercise Jal Rahat, a drill to test preparedness for floods in Assam.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI The Army conducted a massive joint exercise to demonstrate the preparedness of several agencies to undertake relief operations during floods in Assam. 

Exercise Jal Rahat was carried out at Hagrama Bridge along the Aie River in western Assam’s Chirang district on May 16. 

The agencies involved were the Sashastra Seema Bal, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Assam police, the Chirang district administration, and the District Disaster Management Authority. 

“The exercise was used to teach all the participants how to work together effectively in the event of a disaster relief mission,” Maj. Gen. S. Murugesan, the general officer commanding of the Army’s 21 Mountain Division said. 

The flood relief columns featured a static display of several pieces of equipment in addition to live demonstrations on various aspects of flood relief. Additionally, a specialist squad from the Army demonstrated a rescue operation involving training exercises to save stranded residents. 

District officials said the event helped test the capacities, resources, and response mechanisms of all involved besides fostering civil-military cooperation. 

Among those who attended the event were Amit Kumar Thakur, DIG of the SSB’s Bongaigaon sector headquarters, Dhananjay Basumatary, executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Madhav Chetri, secretary of the BTR, and Gaurav Upadhyay, the chief executive officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

