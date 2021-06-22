Arms bound for Myanmar seized in Mizoram

Photo: Twitter/@official_dgar

Recoveries include 1.3 tonnes of explosive powder.

In one of the major arms recoveries in recent times in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles on Tuesday seized a large haul of war-like stores being smuggled to Myanmar and apprehended two individuals.

“These explosives are believed to be transported from Mizoram to Myanmar for use by the Chin national Army (CNA) against the Myanmar army,” an Assam Rifles official said on condition of anonymity.

The recoveries include 3,000 special detonators in six cartons, 925 electric detonators in 37 packets, 2,000 mts length of fuze in four boxes and 63 sacks of explosives substance, each sack containing 10 packets each of 2.08 kg of Class II Category - ZZ explosive powder weighing a total of 1.3 tonnes, a statement from the Assam Rifles said.

The operation was carried out by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) in the Farkawn road track junction area in Mizoram based on specific information. The recovered items and apprehended persons were handed over to the Dungtalang police station and a First Information Report (FIR) was being lodged, the statement said.

Smuggling is a major concern in Mizoram, which shares a long border with Myanmar.