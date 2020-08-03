Another Pakistan-backed drugs and weapons smuggling racket busted: Punjab police

CHANDIGARH

03 August 2020 05:28 IST

BSF constable, posted along border in Tarn Taran district, among three arrested

The Punjab police on Sunday said they have busted another Pakistan-backed cross border drugs and weapons smuggling racket, with the arrest of two smugglers and yet another BSF constable, posted along the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said the Jalandhar rural police, which unearthed the racket, had recovered a .30 Bore Pistol (made in China), along with 5 live rounds and ₹24.50 lakh as drug money, from the three — identified as Surmail Singh, Gurjant Singh and BSF constable Rajendra Prashad.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police on July 26 apprehended two smugglers, who were coming in a car from Delhi. The duo identified themselves as Surmail Singh and Gurjant Singh. Surmail’s further questioning led to the recovery of the .30 Bore Pistol along with 5 live rounds and 35 gm of heroin,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Both revealed that they were working with a cross-border smuggler Satnam Singh alias Satta, resident of village Naarli in Taran Tarn district, who was closely linked with Pak.-based smugglers to ferry heroin and weapons. They also said BSF constable Rajendra Prashad was also part of the racket. The constable was posted at a border outpost at village Chhina in Taran Tarn district,” said Mr. Gupta.