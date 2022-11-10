Andaman and Nicobar ex-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case

Andaman and Nicobar ex-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain is brought to a Port Blair hospital for medical checkup following his arrest on November 10, 2022 in connection with a gang rape case. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Thursday arrested former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in a gang rape case.

The victim's lawyer, Phatick Chandra Das, said Mr. Narain was arrested after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by a local court.

Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Mr. Narain is staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his arrest, the police took the senior IAS officer from there to a hospital for a check-up.

A special investigation team (SIT) questioned Mr. Narain thrice in connection with the case.

The SIT was constituted to probe allegations that a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the Chief Secretary’s home by promising a government job and then raped by top officials including Mr. Narain there.