ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah urges people to visit India's 'first village' Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh

April 13, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah visited and stayed overnight in Kibithoo, which is India's eastern most forward post, along the border with China, on April 10.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah plants a sapling during his visit to Kibithoo, in Arunachal Pradesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 13 urged people to visit Kibithoo — "India's first village" — in Arunachal Pradesh to enjoy its natural beauty and take inspiration from its history.

ALSO READ
China criticises Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Mr. Shah visited and stayed overnight in Kibithoo, which is India's eastern most forward post, along the border with China, on April 10.

Posting a video showing the snow-clad mountains, waterfalls, river and valleys in the village, Mr. Shah wrote on Twitter: "Captured the beautiful landscapes during my visit to Kibithoo, India's first village. Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural beauty. I urge all to visit Arunachal Pradesh, especially Kibithoo, to be inspired by its history and stunned by nature's marvels".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During his trip, the Home Minister had said that Kibithoo should not be termed as India's last village but first village as the Sun's rays fall first in this village in the country.

None can encroach on our land, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says in Arunachal

The area also has a military history as Kibithoo and neighbouring Walong had witnessed a fierce battle during the Chinese aggression in 1962 during which the Indian Army soldiers fought bravely against China's PLA and defended the country's territory.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, commented on Mr. Shah's post: "#IncredibleIndia #DekhoApnaDesh #ArunachalPradesh #NorthEast".

The Home Minister posted a similar video on Twitter on April 12 and wrote: "Traveled from Kibithoo to Walong, known as India's easternmost road. The smooth surface road along a remote frontier manifests PM @narendramodi Ji's vision to develop border areas. The #VibrantVillagesProgram will further boost connectivity and development in border villages". Mr. Shah launched the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) in Kibithoo on April 10.

The VVP is a Centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting northern border in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and UT of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority on coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The VVP will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the out migration from these villages and adding to security of the border, the Home Ministry had said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US