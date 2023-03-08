ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah meets Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma

March 08, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Agartala

The Tipra Motha recently won 13 seats in elections to the 60-member Tripura State Assembly

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the swearing-in ceremony of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in Agartala, on March 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah on March 8 met a Tipra Motha delegation led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma at the State guest house in Agartala.

The meeting which is still going on is also being attended by BJP president J.P. Nadda and Tripura’s newly sworn in Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Mr. Debbarma, a descendant of the former ruling family of Tripura, had long been seeking a “constitutional solution” to demands by his party for a separate State of Tiprasa. The Tipra Motha recently won 13 seats in elections to the 60-member Tripura State Assembly.

He is believed to be leading a six-member delegation to the talks.

While the BJP has made it clear that it is unwilling to concede a division of the tiny State of Tripura, its leadership has spoken of a willingness to give more legislative, financial and executive powers to the Tripura Tribal autonomous council which exists and runs affairs in areas dominated by tribal communities.

