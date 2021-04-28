Amit Shah assures to provide cryogenic oxygen tankers to Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured to provide cryogenic oxygen tankers to the State, the CMO said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also said that the State will get oxygen concentrators in collaboration with the Central government.

The hospitals in Madhya Pradesh have been facing the shortage of medical oxygen due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

In another tweet, the CMO said that oxygen plants will be set up in Balaghat, Dhar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Barwani, Shahdol, Mandsaur and Satna in the State in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence.

One large oxygen plant will be set up in each division, it added.

Meanwhile, the Railways’ Oxygen Express ferried six tankers carrying 64 tonnes of the life-saving gas from Jharkhand’s Bokaro to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 13,417 coronavirus cases, which took the caseload in the State to 5,25,407, including 5,319 fatalities.