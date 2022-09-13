Amid rumours of rejoining JD(U), Pawan Varma meets Nitish Kumar

The buzz in political circles is that Pawan Varma was called by Nitish Kumar with a specific task to control poll strategist Prashant Kishor. File | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former diplomat and JD(U) national general secretary Pawan Varma, who was expelled from the party in January 2020 for questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his “ideological clarity” on ties with the BJP beyond Bihar, met Mr. Kumar on Monday in Patna, sparking speculation that he may rejoin the party.

Earlier, in his two-page letter to Mr. Kumar, Mr. Varma had cited some “private” references of communication between Mr. Kumar and the BJP-RSS.

“Though I was expelled from the party, my relation with Nitish Kumar has always been cordial and respectful. I was expelled from the party due to my principles and opposition to the NRC [National Register of Citizens] and the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act].

“But, I came here to express my best wishes on the formation of mahagathbandhan [grand alliance] government in the State and his [Nitish Kumar] decision [to quit the National Democratic Alliance],” Mr. Varma told media persons on Tuesday.

When asked about the possibility of his rejoining the JD(U), Mr. Varma added, “There are always possibilities in politics but there was no such talk with Nitish Kumar over my rejoining the party and I am yet to make any decision over it but I will always remain Nitish Kumar ji’s well-wisher.”

Specific task

However, the buzz in political circles is that Mr. Varma was called by Mr. Kumar with a specific task to control poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who currently is undertaking journeys across the length and breadth of Bihar while meeting local people, getting their feedback on governance and also attacking the Chief Minister on his remarks and statements against him.

Earlier, in January 2020, both Mr. Varma and Mr. Kishor were expelled from the JD(U) from the posts of national general secretary and national vice-president. Sources said it was Mr. Varma who had introduced Mr. Kishor first to Mr. Kumar and both Mr. Varma and Mr. Kishor “enjoyed” good personal relations.

But, Mr. Varma denied that he was called by the Chief Minister for playing any mediation between him and Mr. Kishor.

“I am not playing any role of mediation between Nitish ji and Prashant Kishor. It is a baseless rumour. The two leaders understand each other very well and for any meeting between them, I think, my involvement is not needed for them,” said Mr. Varma.

“During the 2015 Assembly elections in Bihar, Prashant Kishor was living at Nitish Kumar’s residence and both of them know each other well,” added Mr. Varma.

When asked about Mr. Kishor, he added, “As far as I know, Prashant Kishor, through his Jan Surajyatra, wants transformation at ground level in Bihar and meeting people for the benefit of the State and he is into it in his capacities. He is a young leader and he has his own vision for the development of Bihar.”

Key role

Sources told The Hindu that Mr. Varma had also met Mr. Kishor in Patna. Mr. Varma, said sources, could also be given an important role in the JD(U) again for Mr. Kumar’s mission 2024 of uniting the Opposition parties against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliamentary elections.

“The party’s national president had given much honour to Pawan Varma than he deserved but he thought it as party’s compulsion…the party runs with collective responsibilities but some people get in delusion that the party runs on their thoughts,” said JD(U)’s press release on their expulsion and both the expelled leaders wished Mr. Kumar to “retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar”.

Earlier, in his letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Varma had put Mr. Kumar in an uncomfortable situation while asking him for his “ideological clarity” on ties with the BJP, beyond Bihar. He also cited some “private” references of communication between Mr. Kumar and the BJP-RSS in his letter. Mr. Kumar later snubbed Mr. Varma and said, “He is free to go and join any other party he likes... he has my wishes”.