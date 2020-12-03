Amarinder Singh announces financial aid for families of two Punjab farmers who died during stir against farm laws

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Thursday announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of two farmers who died during protests against the Centre’s farm laws.

Gurjant Singh (60), resident of village Bachhoana in Mansa district, died at the Tikri border in Delhi during the stir, while Gurbachan Singh (80), resident of village Bhinder Khurd in Moga district, passed away due to a massive heart attack during a protest at Moga on Wednesday.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting at the borders of the national capital against three new farm laws.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over the death of the two farmers and announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for their families, said a Government release here.

Mr. Singh and his Congress party have been supporting the farmers’ stir and the State Assembly had also passed a set of Bills aimed at negating the Centre’s farm legislation.

The Punjab Chief Minister, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday, said a common ground must be found soon and the two sides should not take rigid positions on the matter.

He also noted that the agitation is affecting Punjab’s economy and the nation’s security.