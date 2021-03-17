Allahabad University V-C triggers row after complaining against ‘loud’ azaan from mosque

LUCKNOW

17 March 2021 14:09 IST

In letter to Prayagraj administration, official says her sleep is disturbed every morning

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Allahabad University Sangita Srivastava has triggered a controversy after she allegedly complained to the district administration in Prayagraj about “disturbance” caused to her by the call for azaan from a mosque near her residence every morning.

A copy of the letter dated March 3 was widely shared on social media, though it could not be independently verified from the V-C.

In the letter, Ms. Srivastava writes to District Magistrate (DM) Bhanu Pratap Goswami saying that every day at about 5.30 a.m., her sleep was “disturbed due to loud azaan” from the “mike” by the maulvi of a mosque nearby.

“The sleep so disturbed does not resume even after trying very hard. This also results in a headache through the day, causing loss of work hours,” she wrote.

Ms. Srivastava appealed to the DM to provide a “quick response” to “restore some peace and tranquillity in the minds of all those suffering” from the loud azaan.

She, however, clarified that she was not against any religion, caste or creed.

“They may perform the azaan without the mike so that others are not disturbed,” Ms. Srivastava added.

Ms. Srivastava referred to a 2020 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that allows azaan in mosques but without amplifiers or loudspeakers.

In her letter, she also raised her objection to the announcement for sehri (meal consumed in the morning by Muslims during Ramzan). This practice is also a disturbance for other people, she claimed.

Ms. Srivastava could not be contacted. Her Officer on Special Duty Nikhil Anand said the V-C was “busy in a family function.”

Mr. Anand acknowledged that a letter was widely circulated and did not deny its contents. He added there was no response to the letter from the administration so far.