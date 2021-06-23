Alert sounded in J&K ahead of PM’s meeting with J&K parties

Srinagar

23 June 2021 23:08 IST

‘Intelligence inputs that militants may step up attacks on the occasion’

An alert was sounded in J&K ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with J&K parties on Wednesday, as a militant and a civilian were killed in two separate incidents of violence.

Officials said the security forces have been directed to stay on alert for the next 48 hours “after intelligence inputs that militants may step up attacks on the occasion”.

“The militant was killed during an encounter which broke out during a counter-militancy operation in the orchards of Shirmal area in Shopian,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.

The operation was launched jointly by the police, the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the 178 Battalion of the CRPF.

“The slain militant was identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat from Badigam-Aishmuqam in Anantnag. He was linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was active since September 9, 2020 and was involved in several terror crime cases,” IGP Kumar said.

Arms and ammunition, including one pistol with magazine, one grenade and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site.

Separately, the police said militants fired upon a mobile shop owner inside his shop at Habba Kadal at 8:15 p.m. The victim was identified as Umer Nazir Bhat, a resident of Kelashpora Habakadal.

“In this terror incident, Bhat received critical gunshot injuries. He was shifted to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

IGP Kumar said innocent civilians and local policemen were being killed by local terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed as The Resistance Front, on the instruction of terrorist Abbas Sheikh. “They have been indulging in the terror crimes for money being paid by Pakistani handlers. These criminals are falsely labelling these innocent persons as informers to hide their sin,” IGP Kumar said.

One police officer was also killed by militants on Tuesday in Srinagar. The police said two militants were involved in the killing of the police officer, who was heading home after offering prayers near his home.