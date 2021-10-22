Akhilesh hits back at U.P. Minister, says 95% people don't need BJP

Lucknow

Amid a rise in fuel prices, U.P. Minister Upendra Tiwari had said that majority of the people do not need petrol and diesel

Taking a potshot at Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari over his remark that 95% people do not need petrol and diesel, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the truth is that those people do not need the BJP.

Mr. Tiwari had on Thursday said that prices of petrol and diesel had not not increased much considering per capita income.

"The BJP minister of Uttar Pradesh said that expensive petrol does not bother the general public because 95 per cent of the people do not need petrol. Now, even the minister will not need it as the people will make him 'paidal' (out of power). The truth is that 95 per cent of the people do not need the BJP," Mr. Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The SP president also asked, "Does Thar need diesel?", referring to the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident where four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a jeep (Mahindra Thar) driven by BJP workers.

While talking to reporters in Jalaun when asked about rising prices of petrol and diesel, Mr. Tiwari said, "If you compare with per capita income, the prices of petrol and diesel have not increased much... Today, per capita income has doubled."