Akali Dal, Trinamool extend support to protesting farmers

Kolkata

05 December 2020 23:36 IST

TMC offers moral support to December 8 Bharat bandh called by protesters

Representatives of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday met Trinamool Congress leaders in Kolkata and said that political parties should throw their weight behind farmers agitating against the agriculture laws.

The SAD team was led by the party’s senior vice-president Prem Singh Chandumajra who meet Trinamool leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Speaking to journalists, both the leaders said that the Centre should withdraw the agriculture laws.

Mr. Bandyopadhay said that there are provisions for the legislation to be sent to the select committee or the standing committee of Parliament.

Advertising

Advertising

The TMC leader said that if the Centre wished to retain the system of grain procurement by State agencies, then there should have been mention of minimum support price (MSP) in the farm Bills.

Mr. Chandumajra, who also spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee two days back said he would meet the leaders of other political parties also to mobilise support for the farmers. The SAD leader said that by middle of December a meeting with all political parties could be held in Delhi on the issue. The TMC leader also said that the party will join all Opposition parties in supporting the farmers, hold meeting with them and if required will give joint memorandum to the President.

On the issue of Bharat bandh on December 8 called by agitating farmers, Mr. Bandopadhyay said that TMC would extend moral support to the issue but the party workers would not take part in enforcing it. The TMC has been opposing bandh since coming to power in the State since 2011.

Ms. Banerjee has expressed support to the protesting farmers and has spoken to them. The TMC will hold protests in Kolkata from December 8 to 10. Ms. Banerjee is likely to address party supporters on the issue on December 10.