Ahmedabad court grants more time to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in Gujarat University defamation case

July 27, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - AHMEDABAD:

A local court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday granted more time to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh to appear before it in response to summons issued to them in a criminal defamation case filed by Gujarat University (GU).

The court of chief metropolitan magistrate S.J. Panchal rejected their pleas seeking exemption from appearance and posted the matter for August 11.

The matter relates to criminal defamation cases filed by GU over their “sarcastic,” “derogatory” and “defamatory” remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational degree.

The varsity has moved the court seeking initiating of criminal defamation proceedings against the AAP leaders, who had questioned the varsity’s stand on Mr. Modi’s degree.

On Wednesday, the lawyer for AAP leaders assured the court that they will remain present during the next date of hearing provided there do not arise circumstances beyond their control. If they face any such circumstances that prevent them from appearing, then there are judgments that allow counsel to record a plea.

Their counsel also contended that the respondents have challenged the summons issued by the magisterial court before a sessions court and it is likely to come up for hearing on August 5.

However, GU opposed the exemption pleas of the AAP leaders, describing it as “delay tactic” and urged the court to issue warrant against the respondents, which was not accepted by the court.

In their pleas, the respondents have cited reasons such as floods-like situation in Delhi and suspension from the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, the court had summoned the two leaders after observing that prima facie there appeared to be a case against them under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Through its Registrar Piyush Patel, GU filed a defamation suit against the two leaders over their “sarcastic” and “derogatory” and “defamatory” comments after the Gujarat High Court set aside the Chief Information Commissioner’s order directing the university to provide information on Mr. Modi’s degree to Mr. Kejriwal.

After the High Court’s ruling, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Singh in press conferences and on social media platforms made remarks against the university, which GU felt, defamed its standing and reputation.

In its complaint, the university has quoted several statements attributed to Mr. Kejriwal: “if there is a degree and it is genuine, then why is it not being given?”; “they are not giving degree because it might be fake,” and “if the Prime Minister studied at Delhi University and Gujarat University, then Gujarat University should celebrate that its student became the country’s PM”.

While the remark attributed to Mr. Singh is “they [GU] are trying to prove the PM’s fake degree as genuine.”

