After declining HC directive on lockdown, UP re-introduces weekend shutdown

LUCKNOW:

20 April 2021 15:50 IST

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday directed a weekend shutdown in the state a day after it declined the Allahabad High Court’s directive to forthwith enforce a complete lockdown in five major cities including the capital till April 26.

The State had recently enforced a weekly shutdown on Sunday but now that would be extended to Saturday and Sunday. The government had applied a similar strategy last year too.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the orders in a high-level meeting in which he also directed officials to impose a night curfew daily from 8 pm to 7 am in districts with more than 500 active COVID-19 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Blaming the government for the “present chaotic health problems" and for not planning in advance, the court on Monday directed it to enforce a complete lockdown in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj and consider imposition of a complete lockdown in the entire state for at least two weeks. The government, however, declined it arguing that along with saving lives, it was also necessary to save the livelihoods of the poor.

Mr. Adityanath also instructed officials to send a demand for oxygen supply to the Centre on the basis of UP’s huge population and assessment of the possible scenario in future.