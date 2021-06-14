AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in 2022 polls: Kejriwal

Ahmedabad

14 June 2021 13:41 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all seats in Gujarat in the 2022 State Assembly elections, the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on June 14.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the inauguration of the AAP office, Mr. Kejriwal said AAP was a credible alternative to the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in Gujarat.

“The AAP will contest each and every seat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. The AAP is a credible alternative to the BJP and Congress. Gujarat will change soon,” he said.

The Gujarat House has 182 seats.