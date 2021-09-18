AAP protests against farm laws in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

18 September 2021 01:35 IST

To express solidarity with farmers amid their ongoing agitation against the three farm laws enacted a year ago on September 17, the Aam Admi Party hit the streets in Punjab on Friday.

The party held candle marches in different parts of the State to extend homage to all those farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing agitation.

AAP MLA and its farmer wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwa said party leaders and workers held candle marches with black bands on their arms in Mansa, Bathinda, Sangrur, Barnala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts.

Advertising

Advertising

“We demand immediate repealing of all the three farm laws,” he said.

Terming the protest held by the Akali Dal in Delhi as a “drama”, Mr. Sandhwa said it was “the Badal family” that has contributed to enacting the farm laws.

Mr. Sandhwan said along with the BJP and SAD, the ruling Congress government in Punjab was equally responsible for the destruction of agriculture.