A 11ft-long python swallows monkey near Vadodara in Gujarat

Ahmedabad:

10 August 2021 12:05 IST

A 11ft-long python that had swallowed a monkey was rescued from a riverside near Vadodara city in Gujarat, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The reptile was spotted on August 7 by some locals on the bank of a small river passing through Vasna-Kotariya village near Vadodara, said wildlife rescuer Shailesh Raval, who rushed to the spot after some villagers alerted the Karelibaug range forest office.

“After some efforts, our team managed to catch the python and we brought it to our rescue centre in Karelibaug. The python later regurgitated the small monkey that it had swallowed,” Mr. Raval told PTI.

The snake is still under observation and will be released into the wild once it is declared fit by veterinary doctors, he said.