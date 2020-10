9 killed, over 30 injured as jeep collides with U.P. roadways bus

Rescue work under way at the accident site in Pilibhit on Saturday.

Pilibhit (U.P.)

18 October 2020 00:53 IST

The accident happened early in the morning in Pilibhit

At least nine people lost their lives and around 32 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday, police said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the bus fell into a nearby ditch, they said, adding that the driver of the bus is among the dead.

The accident occurred in the Puranpur police station area of the district, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Jaiprakash Yadav said, “In an early morning accident involving a jeep and a roadways bus, nine persons were killed, while around 32 persons were injured.”

He added that the deceased include passengers of the bus as well as the jeep. “Seven of the passengers died on the spot and the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Pilibhit,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Shakeel, 28, the driver of the bus, Gayadeen, 45, Kalavati, 40, Mohan Bahadur, 45, Deepa Vishvas, 50, and Shyam,12. The identity of three others is yet to be ascertained, he said.

“The bus was coming from Lucknow to Pilibhit, and most of the passengers are from Pilibhit and nearby areas,” he said.

Police officers said the accident site was approximately 40 kms away from the district headquarters.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident. In a statement issued by the State government, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide ₹5 lakh financial assistance to the family of each of the deceased. He also directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.