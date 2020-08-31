9 COVID-hit women deliver healthy babies in Manipur

IMPHAL

31 August 2020 03:04 IST

Nine COVID-19 positive women gave birth to nine healthy children a the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, according to T. Bhimo, Director, on Sunday. Of them two had to be operated on for the delivery.

Manipur Health Minister L. Jayentakumar lauded the doctors and paramedics for their efforts.

However, a pregnant tribal woman, brought from a hill district, died at the gate of a private hospital at Langol near Imphal. It is alleged that some government and private hospitals refused to admit her for fear of COVID-19. Another woman who was brought to Imphal gave birth to a healthy baby.

Advertising

Advertising

However, a woman who was brought to the Churachandpur district headquarters delivered a baby which was dead.