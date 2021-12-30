7 cell phones recovered from jail in Ludhiana

Ludhiana

30 December 2021 01:35 IST

Investigating agencies probing the Ludhiana court complex blast incident recovered seven mobile phones, a few of them used by the accused, from the city’s central jail, police sources said on Wednesday. The phones have been sent to forensic lab for examination, they said.

Dismissed Punjab policeman Gagandeep Singh was killed in the blast on December 23. Six others were injured in the incident.

According to the police, Gagandeep had gone to the washroom in the court complex to assemble the bomb to plant it somewhere. Gagandeep and two others — Ranjit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh — who were also in the same jail allegedly used these phones, the sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigations indicate that some international calls had been made from these phones. Two of these phones were used by Gagandeep while he was in jail, said sources.