53% turnout in Arunachal Pradesh rural, civic polls

GUWAHATI

22 December 2020 12:05 IST

The BJP had won more than 63% of the 8,705 panchayat and municipal seats unopposed

An estimated 53% voters turned out for the panchayat and municipal polls in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) officials said.

The turnout was attributed to cold conditions that kept most people indoors until around noon.

SEC Secretary Nyali Ete said the polling for the rural and urban local bodies was largely peaceful barring an incident at a booth in Kamle district where supporters of a political party poured water over the ballot boxes. Re-polling at this booth has been scheduled for December 24.

Advertising

Advertising

Ballot papers were used for the panchayat polls while electronic voting machines were used for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the Pasighat Municipal Council polls.

“We expect the voting percentage to increase as reports from polling booths in remote areas are yet to come,” Mr. Ete said.

Tuesday’s voting was said to be “cosmetic” as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already won more than 63% of a total of 8,705 panchayat and municipal seats unopposed.

The counting of votes will take place on December 26, SEC officials said.