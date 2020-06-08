50 NDRF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

08 June 2020 23:21 IST

They were deployed to cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal for rescue works

Fifty personnel of third battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based at Mundali in Odisha’s Cuttack district have tested positive for COVID-19.

They had recently returned from cyclone Amphan-affected West Bengal, where they were deployed to carry out rescue and restoration works.

Advertising

Advertising

“A total of 167 personnel divided into eight teams had been deployed in West Bengal. Upon their return, they were asked to undergo quarantine. Tests were conducted on all returnees,” said NDRF sources.

One person was found to be symptomatic; he had tested positive on Saturday. On Monday, 49 more were found to be infected by the coronavirus.

According to the NDRF, one person has been admitted in the Aswini COVID Hospital in Cuttack while 13 are in KIIMS COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

“There is nothing to worry. All 50 personnel are healthy. We hope they recover from COVID-19 soon,” said an NDRF spokesperson.

Odisha had also sent its fire service personnel to West Bengal. It was not yet known about infection in their team.