March 28, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Leh

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10:47 a.m. So far, there is no report of any damage.

The epicentre was 166 kilometres north of Leh town, while the depth was 105 kilometres.

