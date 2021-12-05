Other States

4 members of family, 5 others test positive for Omicron variant in Jaipur

PTI Jaipur 05 December 2021 20:52 IST
Updated: 05 December 2021 20:59 IST

Family members had recently returned from South Africa

Four members of a family and five others have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said here on Sunday.

Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the genome sequencing of their swab samples confirmed it.

He said the family members had recently returned from South Africa.

Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur’s State-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

