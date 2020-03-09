Other StatesSrinagar 09 March 2020 19:01 IST
Comments
3 militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama
Updated: 09 March 2020 19:11 IST
They were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kind of support to militants operating in the areas of Tral
Three militant associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Monday.
They were arrested in Awantipora area of south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the three have been identified as Aadil Rasool Ganie, a resident of Batagund and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Isaq Bhat - both residents of Tral Payeen.
They were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kind of support to militants operating in the areas of Tral, the official said.
He said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
More In Other States
Read more...