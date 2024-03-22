ADVERTISEMENT

Three Independent MLAs in Himachal who voted for BJP in Rajya Sabha polls submit resignation

March 22, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Shimla

The Independent MLAs said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stooped to such a level that he is targeting the MLAs and their families and registering false cases against them

PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. | Photo Credit: ANI

Three independent MLAs in Hiamchal Pradesh, who had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, submitted their resignation to the Assembly secretary on Friday.

One of them told reporters that they would join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket.

The three MLAs — Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur constituency), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) — reached Shimla Friday, met leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur and thereafter submitted their resignation.

"We have submitted our resignation. We will join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket," Hoshiyar Singh told reporters.

The Independent MLAs said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stooped to such a level that he is targeting the MLAs and their families and registering false cases against them.

The three Independent MLAs, along with six Congress rebels, voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections last month.

