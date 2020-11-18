2 Bangladeshis arrested in Saharanpur

Ghaziabad

18 November 2020 01:32 IST

The anti-terror cell of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested two Bangladeshis who were illegally residing in Saharanpur, an official release said.

Mohd. Iqbal and Mohd. Farooq were originally residents of Chittagong district in Bangladesh.

They were in touch with foreign nationals and were allegedly conspiring against India, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising

They have been booked under sections 120B, 121A, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and relevant sections of Foreign Exchange Management Act the Passport Act.

The brothers crossed over to India in 2007.