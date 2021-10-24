16 confirmed cases of dengue in Manipur

IMPHAL:

24 October 2021 14:54 IST

There are confirmed reports of the spread of dengue in Manipur amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Director of Manipur K. Rajo said, “We have found 16 confirmed cases of dengue and all of them are under treatment in hospitals”. He did not rule out the possibility of other cases in the State.

Reports said that the 16 patients were from residential areas near Imphal. They had complained of low-grade fever. Fearing that they might be suffering from COVID-19 they got their samples tested and the results confirmed dengue.

The Health Department has fogged residential areas. Dr. Rajo said that fogging was not enough since the mosquitoes would return after some time. People should take precautionary measures and protect themselves from mosquito bites, he said.

