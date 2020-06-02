155 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar

02 June 2020 02:12 IST

1,76,805 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases under surveillance

The Union Territory of J&K recorded 155 cases of novel coronavirus on Monday taking the total to 2,601. Three deaths were reported due to it.

“Of the 155 cases, 99 were from the Jammu division and 56 from the Kashmir division. Two deaths were reported from the Kashmir division and one from the Jammu division taking the toll to 31. Meanwhile, 946 patients have recovered so far,” a government spokesman said.

The spokesman said 1,76,805 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance in J&K.

“The fresh cases include nine pregnant women and a doctor,” said Dr. Salim Khan, nodal officer for the COVID-19 at the Government Medical College here.

The fatalities included a 45-year-old man from Shopian, a 70-year-old man from Pulwama and a 72-year-old man from Doda district.