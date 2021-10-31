11 killed, four injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata

Dehradun

31 October 2021 17:39 IST

The accident took place on the Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata

At least 11 people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata town here on Sunday, police said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue operations expeditiously and provide immediate treatment to the injured.

After receiving information about the accident, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh left for the spot.

Further details are awaited.