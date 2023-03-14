Oscar awards for The Elephant Whisperers, RRR mark new recognition of full spectrum of cinema that India produces: Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha

March 14, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha, in one voice, congratulated on March 14 the artists behind The Elephant Whisperersthe Oscar award winning documentary short film, and the Naatu Naatu song from Telugu film RRR, which won the award for best original song.

Leading the elders in appreciating the efforts of the winners, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the 95th Academy Award function at Los Angeles was a moment of glory for the country.

“The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves’ debut film won the Best Documentary Short Film Oscar and the song Naatu Naatu composed by M.M. Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandra Bose from S.S. Rajamouli’s Film RRR won the Oscar best original song,” Mr. Dhankhar said. He asked the government to arrange a show of both the films for the House members.

Amid thumping by members, he said the awards for The Elephant Whisperers and RRR mark a new recognition of full spectrum of cinema that India produces. “

This will further the internationalisation of India’s film industry. These achievements also reflect global appreciation of vast talent, immense creativity and sheer dedication of Indian artistes. Another facet of our global rise and recognition, the Vice-President said.

The members and the Chairman particularly congratulated scriptwriter of RRR, V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is also a nominated member in the Upper House.

Made by women of eminence, says Piyush Goyal

Soon after Mr. Dhankhar’s message, leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge joined in and congratulated the artists. Mr. Goyal said The Elephant Whisperers has been made by two women of eminence. “It is about gender. It is about respect for our women of India. It is a great mark of recognition for India’s women. It is also about sustainability, which has become core to our philosophy,” he said.

Mr. Kharge said it was a matter of great pride that two cinemas from South India have won the award. Apparently referring to Mr. Goyal’s statement on Monday, Mr. Kharge asked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stake credit for the Oscars. “My request is that the ruling party should not take credit that we have directed, we have written the poem, or Modi ji has directed this film. They should not say that is only my request. It is the contribution of the country,” he said.

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said it is going to be a beginning of the country’s success abroad. She said the film fraternity has represented the country abroad and won a number of awards. “The market of cinema is here. It is not in America,” she said.

Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Thakur also spoke along with members and leaders of all political parties. “It is a matter of pride for India that the Indian film industry has won two world awards in Oscars. Brand India has arrived and it is just a beginning. India has the potential to become the content hub of the world. Let us work together to make India the content hub of the world,” Mr. Thakur said.

Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy suggested that the documentary should be shown in all schools to create awareness about the importance of ecological conservation.

