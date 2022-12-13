Opposition reminds government of Jawaharlal Nehru’s stance during 1962 war

December 13, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Opposition members, who were denied the opportunity to seek clarifications in the Rajya Sabha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on Tuesday on the India-China stand-off, reminded the Modi Government about the 1962 India-China war, when Parliament discussed the incursions at length. The then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had rejected outrightly the idea of holding a secret session at that time, the Opposition said.

In contrast to this, the present government had resolutely denied the House an opportunity to debate the India-China issue since the first incursion in April 2020, the Opposition parties said.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited four precedents between 2007 and 2009 when queries to the government’s statement were barred considering the sensitivity of the issues at hand. He said that queries were not sought to the government statement during the 210th session of the Rajya Sabha on March 6, 2007, on the naxal attack on MP Sunil Kumar Mahato; the 212nd session of November 26, 2007, on the serial bomb blast in Uttar Pradesh; 215th session on March 12, 2009, a follow-up on the Mumbai 26/11 attack; and during the 215th session on February 18, 2009, on the situation in Sri Lanka.

To this RJD MP Manoj K. Jha said: “Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited various precedents. But how can we forget the 1962 Parliamentary session when the India-China conflict was debated in the House? This government lives in brazen denial of the India-China conflict.”

The debate that Mr. Jha was referring to took place on November 8, 1962, in the Lok Sabha when then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru declined to accede to Congress MP L.M. Singhvi’s request to convene a “secret session”. Nehru was moving a motion to invoke national emergency in view of the India-China situation. Mr. Singhvi argued that since the House was considering national emergency, it should do so at a secret sitting. “I understand that a large number of Opposition leaders also concurred with the view,” Mr. Singhvi said.

In response, Nehru said, “Sir, I received a request to that effect from some members. I gave careful consideration to it. I think that, at the present moment, it would not be desirable to have a secret session. If it is desirable in future, I shall make my submission to you. The issues before the House are of high interest to the whole country. Right at the beginning to ask for a secret session would have a bad effect on the country. I am sure hon. members would agree.”

In a protracted speech, Nehru went on to detail the government response, including its shortcomings. He also submitted a White Paper containing all the correspondence between India and the Chinese government on the boundary issue. He also conceded in the course of the discussion, “It is perfectly true that we were not prepared to face two or three divisions of the Chinese army descending upon the forces there.” At least 18 members had moved amendments to the resolution moved by PM Nehru, allowing each of the members opportunity to speak and detail their amendments.

Nehru could take criticism: Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the debate of 1962 happened while the war was on, which made it even more striking and showed that Nehru could take criticism.

“Since the first Doklam clash of 2017, China has been altering the Line of Actual Control. During these five years, other than suo motu statements, the government has resolutely avoided debate in Parliament, this shows its lack of respect for Parliament and is a flagrant insult to democracy,” Mr. Tharoor added.

