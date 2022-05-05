Not any political party but some elements trying to disturb peace in country: NCM chief

A clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, April 29, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

May 05, 2022 09:11 IST

Speaking on the violent clashes between two groups in Patiala district of Punjab recently, the NCM chairperson said the State government could have prevented it

Taking note of the recent violent clashes between two communities in various States, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Wednesday said some people, not any political party, are trying to disturb peace in the country and asked the law enforcement authorities to identify them and unearth the "conspiracy".

"I would not blame any political party. But, for these clashes, I will definitely blame some elements, a small number of people. They are trying to disturb the peace with some ulterior motive. They should be identified, their conspiracies should be unearthed and action be taken against them," NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said while responding to queries at a press conference here.

"Until the State government's report comes, we can only react on the media reports. The Punjab government has shifted the IG, SP, other concerned officer," he said.

Punjab is suffering since 1978 and the State government should be vigilant of this aspect to ensure that they do not allow any group to disturb peace and tranquility of the region, the NCM chief said.

"Patiala incident was an apparent failure of the Punjab government to prevent crime which is the most important aspect of law and order maintenance. There was some lacking (deficiency on the part of State government)" he said.

The NCM chief said that the Commission has taken cognizance of all the recent incidents of violence and called for a detailed report from the State governments including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Bihar.

Replying to questions on the recent communal clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, he said the commission has asked the State chief secretary to ensure a through probe into the incident it so that the conspiracy to disturb peace is unearthed and those involved in it are brought to justice.

"Criminals have no religion," he said.

Taking cognizance of the media reports about lynching of two persons on allegations of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh, the NCM chief said, the commission has written to the State chief secretary calling for a report on the incident.

Mr. Lalpura said that he along with other members of the commission had recently visited violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi.

"We met the concerned party. They are living very happily there. Muslims say they organize the functions of Hindus while Hindus say they organize the Eid and other functions of the Muslims," Mr. Lalpura said.

They said there were "some miscreants" involved in the incident of violence in Jahangirpuri and demanded that action be taken against them, he said.

"None of them was there to support them. They are living peacefully," Mr. Lalpura said, adding, "we have called for a report from Delhi police commissioner (on Jahangirpuri violence). The report is awaited." Responding to questions on the row over use of loudspeakers at mosques and other religious places, the NCM chief said law pertaining to noise control should be implemented.

"No body can stop azan in the world. But, with my prayer, I have no right to disturb you," he said.

The NCM chief also supported the demolition drive undertaken by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in the national capital, saying "it is a process to create new things, improve the things and remove the illegal encroachments, not to punish anybody."