Jahangirpuri violence: two more arrested

Two more persons were arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the communal clashes that took place in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri last month.

The accused were identified as 48-year-old Yunus, brother of Saleem Chikna who has been already arrested in the case, and 22-year-old Sheikh Salim. The police said the duo were arrested on Sunday and that both are residents of Jahangirpuri.

A senior police officer said during investigation of the CCTV footage, it was allegedly seen that Yunus was distributing swords to the crowd while the other accused, Salim, was seen receiving a sword from the former. The two accused were absconding ever since the violence, the police added.

Clashes broke out between the Hindu and Muslim communities of the area after a ‘Shobha Yatra’ celebrating Hanuman Jayanti was taken out in the area, culminating into instances of stone pelting and vandalism. A total of 32 persons, including three juveniles, have been nabbed in the case so far by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.


